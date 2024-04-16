Live
- MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy express confidence in YSRCP coming back to power
- TDP MP Candidate Kesineni Chinni says Sujana's Victory as Turning Point for West Development
- AP has seen a rapid development in YSRCP regime, says YS Jagan
- Plans Underway to Bring IT Companies to Gannavaram, Assures Yarlagadda Venkatarao's Wife Gnaneshwari
- TDP Candidate Vasantha Krishna Prasad Begins Election Campaign in Mylavaram Constituency
- Chaitra Navratri Day 8: Colour of the day, and Significance
- X to Charge New Users for Engaging with Tweets to Combat Spam
- PM preferred JD(S) leaders more than BJP in Mysuru campaign?
- Celebrating Chaitra Navratri Durga Ashtami 2024: Best Wishes and Messages
- Narendra Modi thanks people of Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada district
Just In
Pay property tax before April 30 and get 5% rebate
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ronald Rose asked the citizens to use the ‘Early Bird’ scheme and pay the property...
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ronald Rose asked the citizens to use the ‘Early Bird’ scheme and pay the property tax before April 30 and get a 5 per cent rebate.
He said that the Early Bird scheme is being implemented for the payment of property tax for the financial year 2024–25. He said that under this scheme, if the property tax is paid before April 30 for this financial year, a rebate of five per cent of the tax amount can be availed.
Ronald Rose said that Rs 230 crore in tax has been collected so far through this scheme. The citizens are advised to take advantage of this opportunity, pay the property tax within the stipulated time, and get a rebate.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS