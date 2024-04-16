  • Menu
Pay property tax before April 30 and get 5% rebate

Pay property tax before April 30 and get 5% rebate
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ronald Rose asked the citizens to use the ‘Early Bird’ scheme and pay the property tax before April 30 and get a 5 per cent rebate.

He said that the Early Bird scheme is being implemented for the payment of property tax for the financial year 2024–25. He said that under this scheme, if the property tax is paid before April 30 for this financial year, a rebate of five per cent of the tax amount can be availed.

Ronald Rose said that Rs 230 crore in tax has been collected so far through this scheme. The citizens are advised to take advantage of this opportunity, pay the property tax within the stipulated time, and get a rebate.

