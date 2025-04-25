PC Ghose Commn inching towards completion of Kaleshwaram report

Hyderabad: Justice PC Ghose Commission on Kaleshwaram has prepared 90 per cent of the report (nearly 400 pages) and the remaining will be completed by May second week. The Commission resumed the investigation into the damage of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages and alleged irregularities in the construction of the lift scheme on Thursday.

Official sources said that the Commission reviewed the 400-page report with some officials and sought some more information from the irrigation wing on pending critical issues on the status of damaged three barrages. Soon after receiving the NDSA report, the Commission will complete the report and submit it to the government. “The final report is likely to be submitted to the government in May second week. NDSA already communicated to the Commission about the delay in submission of the final report on Medigadda and assured that it will be given in three weeks time,” said an official.

The Commission also reviewed the vigilance report on Medigadda and took some clarification from the Vigilance and Enforcement wing. The sources said that the Justice Ghose would summon some more irrigation officials and grill them on some issues before winding up the probe by next month.