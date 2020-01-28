Peerzadiguda: Jakka Venkat Reddy sworn in as Mayor

Peerzadiguda: Election returning officer participated in the swearing in ceremony programme in Peerzadiguda division. 26 corporators took oath on the occasion. Jakka Venkat Reddy was elected unanimously as the Mayor of the corporation. Mayor Venkat Reddy said, "I will ensure to develop the division. 16 divisions out of 26 divisions are bagged by TRS and 14 of the independent candidates supported TRS." He further added, "There are drinking water, roads and drainage problems in the division. They will be solved at the earliest."

"Division will be soon made plastic-free. The sanctioned funds will be used for parks development," he added. He requested every resident to plant two trees in their surrounding and grow them for making pollution free division. Later, a rally was held by TRS activists and leaders for Mayor Jakka Venkat Reddy and deputy mayor Kurra Siva Kumar Goud from division municipal corporation office to Bandi garden. MLA Bethi Subhash Reddy, former MLA Malipeddi Sudheer Reddy, Malipeddi Sarath Chandra Reddy, TRS party leaders and activists were present.