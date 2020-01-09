Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

People to support TRS in civic polls: KCR

People to support TRS in civic polls: KCR
Highlights

People across the state will support TRS party in the upcoming civic polls, said the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao exuding confidence of winning...

People across the state will support TRS party in the upcoming civic polls, said the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao exuding confidence of winning in polls.

Rao who chaired a meet with MLAs said that municipalities and corporations will be developed if the party emerge victorious. He later handed over A and B forms to councillor and corporator candidates. He further assured to give nominated posts for the party workers to did not get the ticket.

The Chief Minister also asked the MLAs to ensure the leaders not getting disappointed on the ticket and also directed them to take the polls as prestigious and strive for the win.

"The 'Palle Pragati' programme is being implemented on a successful note across the state," said the Chief Minister.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Minister KTR meets Aerospace and Defence head honchos in Delhi9 Jan 2020 3:38 PM GMT

Minister KTR meets Aerospace and Defence head honchos in Delhi

Vice President calls for effective laws against huge election expenditure
Vice President calls for effective laws against huge election...
JNU Violence: Blame Game Between BJP-AAP
JNU Violence: Blame Game Between BJP-AAP
People to support TRS in civic polls: KCR
People to support TRS in civic polls: KCR
High Power committee to meet again on Friday, likely to discuss on farmers concerns
High Power committee to meet again on Friday, likely to discuss...


Top