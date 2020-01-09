People to support TRS in civic polls: KCR

People across the state will support TRS party in the upcoming civic polls, said the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao exuding confidence of winning in polls.

Rao who chaired a meet with MLAs said that municipalities and corporations will be developed if the party emerge victorious. He later handed over A and B forms to councillor and corporator candidates. He further assured to give nominated posts for the party workers to did not get the ticket.

The Chief Minister also asked the MLAs to ensure the leaders not getting disappointed on the ticket and also directed them to take the polls as prestigious and strive for the win.

"The 'Palle Pragati' programme is being implemented on a successful note across the state," said the Chief Minister.