People told to live in harmony

Regode: An awareness programme on human rights was organised in Itikayala village of Regode mandal on Monday. Tahsildar Satyanarayana said people should put an end to superstitious beliefs.

"Dalit community people should be allowed into temples. Everyone should live in harmony irrespective of caste and religion they belong to. Every citizen possesses equal rights in the society," he added. RI Shyam Rao, Sarpanch Ramesh, Lakshman and others were present.