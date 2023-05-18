People will dislodgeKCR’s government, says Bandi

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar called Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s government is jailing the leaders and banning the media for raising their voices on people’s issues and questioning the government’s mistakes.

Addressing media here on Wednesday, he alleged that the government is threatening the leaders leading descent. “Wait for five more months people are all set to dislodge CM KCR’s government,” he said.

While all sections of people in the State are facing umpteen problems, the State government is trying to spend hundreds of crores to beat its own drums. The government is turning intolerant at the growing popularity of the BJP and trying to exert pressure on a section of the media not to cover BJP activities, he alleged.

He dared CM KCR to release whitepapers department-wise development that took place in the past nine years.

The Karimnagar MP who attended the final match in the sports events being held as part of Khelo Bharat-Jito Bhagyanagar in Nizam College Grounds said, “The party has taken a nationwide programme to organise sports events to identify and encourage local sports talent in every parliament constituency represented by the BJP MPs.

“BJP MP Dr K Laxman has come forward not to leave out the Hyderabad parliament constituency and organising the event, he said.

He said that the country’s youth need the sports spirit to shine in any field and emulate teamwork. With this idea, the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased the budgetary allocation to sports to more than Rs 3,000 crore as against a mere Rs 460 crore allocated during the UPA tenure.

There is a marked change in the country. Talent is searched for and identified in sports, art, and social service. They were duly recognised and presented with awards.

While BJP is working with the spirit of Khelo India-Jito Bhagyanagar, CM KCR is increasing revenues on liquor sales, implementing the ‘Pilo Telangana-PilaoTelangana’ slogan, he criticised. He said that the State government is encouraging the consumption of liquor by reducing rates without bothering about the adverse effects on people.

The unemployed are worried about the lack of jobs, farmers are crying due to the loss of crops, and poor lack of houses. But, CM KCR had constructed a new Secretariat with Rs 1,600 crore besides Pragati Bhavan.

Sanjay Kumar said that the BRS chief is not bothering the Telangana people. But, gives compensation to farmers in Punjab, provides jobs to one from Maharashtra and brings back an official shunted out to Andhra Pradesh by Telangana High Court and appointed him with lakhs of salary as a special advisor.

Sanjay Kumar reiterated his party’s promise to provide housing and free Medicare to the poor; compensation to the farmers for crop loss, and ensure clearing fee reimbursement without any hitches. Responding to a question on BJP MLA Eatala Rajender meeting the party national leadership, he said anyone can meet our party leaders, and there is nothing new. Also, the party made an appeal to the high command on revoking the ban on Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh, and the party will take an appropriate decision on the same, he added.