People will vote down BJP for fuel price hike

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government for increasing the price of petrol and diesel, and added that people would teach a fitting lesson to the lotus party in coming days.

He expressed concern over the increasing prices of cooking gas, diesel and petrol.

Along with party MLC candidate for Khammam-Nalgonda-Warangal constituency Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, the Minister took up in a campaign meeting held in Kodad on Tuesday.

The meeting, chaired by local legislator Bollam Mallayya Yadav, was attended by local public representatives and graduates.

On the occasion, Palla urged the graduate voters to bless him once again to address their issues amicably.