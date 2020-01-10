Permanent solution to pathetic roads sought

Alwal: Almost all the roads that come under the Alwal circle are in a very bad condition. Locals and commuters are finding it difficult to travel on these roads and some lanes which are filled with potholes.

The motorists are the worst affected to commute on these pathetic roads, that include Old Alwal Road, Temple Alwal road, Macha Bolarum Market road, Venkatapuram and Father Balaiah Nagar. The commuters and the locals over here have highlighted the road issue on social media and have also approached GHMC officials for a permanent solution. But till now no action has been taken up by the authority.



"Due to bad conditions of the road, traffic congestion has also worsened and those commuting from the Old Alwal road are facing a harrowing experience. We have complained about this issue to the officials concerned but they are only giving false promises. For the past several years we have been facing the road issues and now we want a permanent solution." said Ravi, a resident of Old Alwal.

"The bad condition of the road in this area is causing lots of inconvenience to the citizens. Whenever we complain to officials concerned about the issue they just give verbal assurances but till today no action has been initiated", said Suresh, a resident of Father Balaiah Nagar.

Maheshwar, executive engineer, GHMC, Alwal Circle, said, " We have received many complaints about the bad condition of the roads, very soon we would start re-carpeting of the roads."