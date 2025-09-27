Philosopher Acharya Prashant inspires JNTU students with profound insights

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, witnessed a thought-provoking and intellectually enriching session on Friday as renowned author and philosopher Acharya Prashant addressed students and faculty during an interactive program held on campus.

The event commenced with a warm welcome from Principal Dr. Reddy, who expressed heartfelt gratitude to Acharya Prashant for taking time out of his academic outreach to engage with the university’s vibrant student community. The session drew students from various disciplines, all eager to explore deeper perspectives on India’s evolving academic and entrepreneurial landscape.

Acharya Prashant, known for his incisive philosophical approach and clarity of thought, responded to a wide range of student queries—ranging from the nation’s research priorities to the challenges of ethical entrepreneurship. His responses, rooted in Vedantic wisdom and contemporary relevance, left a lasting impression on the audience.

“The questions you ask reflect the future you envision,” Acharya Prashant remarked, encouraging students to cultivate intellectual honesty and spiritual depth in their academic pursuits. His emphasis on inner clarity as a foundation for external innovation resonated strongly with the attendees.

The session was marked by enthusiastic participation, with students engaging in meaningful dialogue and expressing appreciation for the rare opportunity to interact with a thinker of such stature. Faculty members noted the positive impact of the session in broadening the students’ outlook beyond conventional academic frameworks.

Acharya Prashant is currently in Hyderabad as part of his nationwide academic outreach initiative.

His itinerary includes scheduled talks at premier institutions such as IIT Hyderabad, IIIT Hyderabad, and ESIC Medical College, where he continues to share his insights on education, ethics, and personal transformation.

The JNTU event concluded with a vote of thanks and a collective call to integrate philosophical inquiry into the fabric of technical education. As one student aptly summarized, “It wasn’t just a lecture—it was a journey inward.”

Acharya Prashant’s visit has sparked a renewed interest in holistic learning, reaffirming the university’s commitment to fostering not just skilled professionals but thoughtful citizens.