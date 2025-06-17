Live
Phone tapping: Mahesh Goud to appear as witness today
Hyderabad: PCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud is set to appear as a witness in the ongoing probe into the ‘phone tapping’ case. The Jubilee Hills ACP will be recording his statement on Tuesday.
Mahesh Kumar Goud, who was serving as PCC working president during the November 2023 Assembly polls, was one of victims. His phone was allegedly tapped during the previous government’s tenure, besides that of scores of other opposition leaders.
Following police summons, the PCC chief has been asked to participate in the inquiry and provide his statement as part of the legal proceedings. He will be examined as a witness in connection with the case, which is being probed to uncover the extent of surveillance allegedly carried by the KCR regime.
