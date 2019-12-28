Phule Ambedkar Jathara panels soon across Telangana state

Bagh Lingampally: Founder of Phule Ambedkar Jathara Committee G Sudhakar said that the promotion of Bahujan ideology was the primary objective of their organisation. He was speaking at the state-level meeting of Phule Ambedkar Jathara Committee here at Sundaraiah Vignana Kendram on Friday.

Speaking to media after the meeting, G Sudhakar said that Phule Ambedkar Jathara committees would be formed across Telangana. On January 3, the birth anniversary of Savitri Bhai Phule, the organization would start campaign using publicity vehicles and promote Bahujan ideology in every village, he said.

The organisation would explain to the people about sacrifices and contributions made by prominent Bahujan leaders and social reformers such as Periyar Ramaswamy, Chatrapathi Sahu Maharaj, Savitri Bhai Phule and their ideologies to people, as part of the campaign, he said.

On April 26, Phule Ambedkar Jathara Committee would organise a programme to celebrate birth anniversaries of noted social reformers and Bahujan leaders at Lalitha Kala Thoranam. He urged students, intellectuals, employees, writers, farmers, labour leaders and leaders of various communities to participate in the programme in large numbers.

Phule Ambedkar Jathara Committee working president N Sanjeeva Rao, president T Narasaiah, general secretary Dholak Yadagiri, Telangana Loksatta party president Mannaram Nagaraju, vice-president Andhuri Pushpa, secretaries Rekha, PN Murthy, Mallesh, Mahesh Goud, Shaniga Raju, M Anjaneyulu, G Jagan and others were present.