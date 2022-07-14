PIL seeks direction to govt to set up district Wakf protection & coordination committees

Hyderabad: The High Court division bench, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Surepalli Nanda, on Wednesday heard the public interest litigation filed by Syed Farees Ahmed of Hyderabad seeking a direction to the State government to constitute district Wakf protection and coordination committees for protection of Wakf lands scattered across the State from the clutches of land-grabbers.

The government has issued GO 3 (Minorities Welfare Establishment department dated February19, 2021, and an amended GO 4 dated March 1,2021 constituting the committees in all districts with intent to protect Wakf lands scattered across the State.

The main aim of the committees will be to ensure that the Wakf land is protected from land grabbers.

The Telangana Wakf Board has informed the division bench that the Wakf protection and coordination committees have been constituted in 19 districts ;the rest will be constituted in due course. The division bench directed the government and the Telangana Wakf Board to file a fresh status report by September 16 duly furnishing details of district Wakf protection and coordination committees across the State. The matter was adjourned to September 16.