PJTSAU, Anna varsity ink pact on drone tech

Rajendranagar: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and Chennai-based Anna University for mutual cooperation in drone technology in agriculture operations on Thursday.

During a workshop on 'Drone based Applications in Agriculture' organised at University campus in Rajendranagar, the Vice-Chancellors of both universities inked amidst the presence of several scientists from PJTSAU, ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research), drone manufacturing companies, IIT Hyderabad (Sangareddy), IIIT Hyderabad (Gachibowli), NABARD and Directors of the PJTSAU. Dr V Praveen Rao, Vice-Chancellor, PJTSAU, and Dr MK Surappa, Vice-Chancellor, Anna University, signed and exchanged the MoU papers. In his welcome address, Dr Rao said that the state government was keen on implementing modern technologies for the benefit of farmers in the state.

Dr Surappa observed that advanced technologies can help enhance the crop yields and agricultural productivity. He felt happy over the collaboration between an oldest university and the youngest agricultural university.

Dr K Alagusundaram, Deputy Director General (Agriculture Engineering & Natural Resources Management) of ICAR, who was the chief guest for inaugural session, said that under his chairmanship a committee was constituted to study on drone technologies for agriculture.

He said that the committee may give its recommendations to include the drones in custom hiring centers for utilising drones in agricultural operations both in spraying and other activities. The workshop was attended by several scientists, PJTSAU staff and others.