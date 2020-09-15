Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar on Tuesday urged University of Hyderabad to reschedule its entrance exams in wake of other examinations during the same period. The Central university is conducting entrance test for its different courses from September 24-26.



Vinod Kumar said that a large number of Degree and PG students of all Telangana State Universities are appearing for the end- semester / final year examinations from September 22 to October 13. Many students who are aspiring admission into University of Hyderabad are from Telangana region. Any move to conduct entrance examinations of the University of Hyderabad on these days will adversely impact the careers of students in general and Telangana in particular. Conducting entrance exams on the same dates will impact MPhil and Ph D applicants also, said Vinod Kumar.

The Planning Board VC recalled that the University of Hyderabad was established after a long drawn struggle for a separate Telangana movement and as part of the six point formula and Article 371 (D). The University has to keep the interests and avenues for the Telangana students whenever the entrance examinations are planned in future also.

Any attempt to curtail the future prospects of the students of Telangana will not be acceptable and shall be viewed seriously by the policy makers, stakeholders and intellectuals from Telangana, he said.

Vinod requested the VC to reschedule the University plans to conduct entrance examinations for PG and M Phil / PhD admissions and issue a fresh schedule at the earliest.