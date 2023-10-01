PM Modi arrives Hyderabad, leaves to Mahabubnagar

Hyderabad : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. He was welcomed by BJP State unit leaders and Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. From there the Prime Minister has left for Mahabubnagar.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to keep away in receiving the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hyderabad on Sunday. KCR, has been keeping himself away from welcoming the Prime Minister whenever he comes to the State. Ministers are sent to receive the PM.



It is learnt that the reason for this is that KCR is suffering from viral fever.

After the finalization of Modi's visit, everyone including Ministers KTR and Harish Rao criticised the Prime Minister. KTR charged Modi as a fraud who went out for votes. Will the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift scheme be given national status, he asked.

Modi's visit scheduled like this



* Modi will visit Shamshabad airport at 1.30 pm

* From there he will leave to Mahabubnagar by special helicopter

* Prime Minister reach at Mahbubnagar Helipad at 2.10 pm

* He will Inaugurate of various development works in Mahabubnagar from 2.15 to 2.50

* He will reach public meeting venue at 3 o'clock

* The Prime Minister will be at the public meeting till 4 o'clock

* At 4.10 pm he will leave from Mahabubnagar to Shamshabad by helicopter.

* Modi will reach the airport at 4.45 pm

* At 4.50 pm he will leave from Shamshabad to Delhi by special flight.