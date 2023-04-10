PM Modi inaugurating repackaged old schemes, facilities: Cong

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC Secretary Mohd Saleem alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated facilities that already existed or were previously inaugurated during the Congress regime.

He claimed that the Prime Minister seemed to be fond of inaugurating facilities multiple times and giving the impression that he was the first to introduce them. For example, Modi inaugurated two Vande Bharat Express trains for the 12th and 13th time, even though one of them had already been inaugurated in January 2023 from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad, and the other from Chennai.

The first train had actually been started in February 2019 from New Delhi to Varanasi.

He further explained that the Shatabdi Express was originally introduced during Rajiv Gandhi's tenure in 1988, and the Integrated Coach Factory of Indian Railways in Chennai was inaugurated by then-Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on October 2, 1955.

The Shatabdi Express was later converted to Vande Bharat Express by Modi, and the MEMU-based technology developed by ICF and designed by RDSO was inaugurated by the Railway Minister, Madhav Rao Scindia, during Rajiv Gandhi's era on July 10, 1988, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru.

According to Saleem, the BJP under PM Modi's regime had not done anything new except for renaming institutes, cities, and stadiums, as well as spreading hatred, violence, and disturbances in the country by misusing power and media, endangering democracy, constitution, security, and judiciary.