PM Modi to participate in ISB celebrations today

Hyderabad: Tight security is in place in Hyderabad for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will spend two- and- a- half hours in the city on Thursday to attend the 20th annual day celebrations of the Indian School of Business (ISB).

The PM will arrive at Begumpet airport in the city from Delhi at 1.25 pm and will leave for Chennai at 3.55 pm.

After landing at the Begumpet airport, Modi will briefly appear on a special stage erected at the airport where he would be felicitated for successfully completing three years in office during his second term. After this he will fly to the ISB in a helicopter and after the event, will return to the airport by the same chopper.

He will address the students of both Hyderabad and Mohali campuses. During the ISB visit, PM Modi will plant a sapling, unveil a commemorative plaque and release the ISB My Stamp and Special Cover. He will also award medals to the academic scholars of excellence.

Annual celebration at the ISB is the only programme to be attended by the PM during his brief visit.

BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy and other leaders of the party are likely to welcome the PM along with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Minister T Srinivas Yadav and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar will receive the PM at the airport on behalf of the government. Following the prime minister's visit the police have made elaborate security arrangements at the Begumpet airport, UoH and ISB. The police have imposed traffic restrictions and notified traffic diversions in the Cyberabad IT corridor on Thursday.

The IT companies located from Gachibowli stadium to IIIT, Wipro Junction, IIIT Junction to Gachibowli routes were asked to change the office timings or give work from home option to their employees. Commuters were asked to move through alternative routes to reduce traffic movement in the IT corridor in the Cyberabad financial district.