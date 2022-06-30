PM Modi to stay in Novotel, security beefed up with traffic restrictions in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Modi who will be attending the BJP national executive meeting, will be staying at the Novatel Hotel in Madhapur. The Special Protection Group (SPG) teams, which arrived in Hyderabad on Wednesday before the arrival of the Prime Minister, met the local police at the Novotel Hotel. A large number of Union Ministers, including the Prime Minister, reviewed the security arrangements in the wake of the upcoming visit of CMs of various states.



It was initially thought that Modi would stay at the Raj Bhavan. But as intelligence sources stated that the Prime Minister's transportation and security arrangements to HICC, which is 14 km away from Raj Bhavan, would become a problem, it was learned that the Prime Minister's stay was finalized at Novotel itself.

In the wake of the visit of the Prime Minister and Union Ministers, nuclear inspections were being conducted at HICC and Novotel in the surrounding areas. It is reported that the SPG teams have collected the details of the staff and family members working in the hotel. They have also gone to their homes and checked.

Officials monitored the performance of CCTV cameras in HICC, Novatel Hotel, and surrounding areas. More than a thousand policemen will patrol around the hotel. Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra has announced that drones, para-gliders, and micro light aircraft will be banned in an area of ​​five kilometers around HICC from Wednesday to the 4th of next month. The traffic restrictions were also imposed around HICC and Novotel.