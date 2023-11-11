PM Narendra Modi to visit Hyderabad today to attend Madigala Vishwarupa Mahasabha

HYDERABAD : Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the state to campaign on behalf of the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections. He recently attended BC Garjana organised by the BJP and will now be attending the Madigala Vishwarupa Mahasabha on Saturday. This public meeting is being held in the context of a key decision on the classification of SC reservations, which has gained priority in Telangana and other southern states. Speculations suggest that Modi may announce an increase in the reservation for STs to 9 or 10 percent based on the population in the state.

The national leadership of the party is reportedly focusing on gathering support from BC, SC, and ST communities, as they make up a significant portion of the state's population. The assembly elections have become a prestige issue for the BJP, and efforts are being made to secure the support of these communities.

As part of the schedule, Prime Minister Modi will arrive at Begumpet airport via a special flight from Delhi at 4.45 pm and will then proceed to the parade grounds by road. He is expected to participate in the public meeting from 5 to 5.40 pm. Afterward, he will depart from Begumpet airport at 6 pm to return to Delhi. Additionally, Modi is scheduled to participate in an election campaign event in Nirmal on the 26th of this month. He will also attend an assembly organized by the state party in Hyderabad at the end of the election campaign.