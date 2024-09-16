Live
- Subhadra Swagat padayatra held at 10K places
- India to add 179 million people to its working age population by 2045
- 2,500-km-long human chain awarded by World Book of Records
- ‘How can you defend a person who has hurled casteist slurs on your community?’
- State’s proposal for new international airport is ready
- DKS visits New York sky-deck ‘The Edge’
- Doordarshan turns 65: A rich history of India’s state broadcast service
- Berhampur University to study man-animal conflict in Eastern Ghats
- Car, bikes & electronics sales surge due to heavy discounts by companies: Reports
- Schools, colleges to remain closed in Bhubaneswar on Sept 17
Just In
PM to flag off Nagpur, Sec’bad Express today
Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Inaugural run of Vande Bharat Express Trains between Nagpur-Secunderabad, Kolhapur-Pune, Pune-Hubballi and other destinations on Monday.
Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Inaugural run of Vande Bharat Express Trains between Nagpur-Secunderabad, Kolhapur-Pune, Pune-Hubballi and other destinations on Monday.
Inaugural Train no 02005 Nagpur- Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express will depart Nagpur at 16.15 hrs on 16.09.2024 and reach Secunderabad at 23.25 hrs same day.
Inaugural Train no 02001 Kolhapur-Pune Vande Bharat Express will leave Kolhapur at 16.15 hrs on 16.09.2024 and reach Pune at 22.40 hrs same day.
Inaugural Train no 02003 Pune-Hubballi Vande Bharat Express will leave Pune at 16.15 hrs on 16.09.2024 and reach Hubballi at 23.40 hrs same day.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS