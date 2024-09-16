  • Menu
PM to flag off Nagpur, Sec’bad Express today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the 3rd Voice of Global South Summit through video conferencing, in New Delhi on Saturday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Inaugural run of Vande Bharat Express Trains between Nagpur-Secunderabad, Kolhapur-Pune, Pune-Hubballi and other destinations on Monday.

Inaugural Train no 02005 Nagpur- Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express will depart Nagpur at 16.15 hrs on 16.09.2024 and reach Secunderabad at 23.25 hrs same day.

Inaugural Train no 02001 Kolhapur-Pune Vande Bharat Express will leave Kolhapur at 16.15 hrs on 16.09.2024 and reach Pune at 22.40 hrs same day.

Inaugural Train no 02003 Pune-Hubballi Vande Bharat Express will leave Pune at 16.15 hrs on 16.09.2024 and reach Hubballi at 23.40 hrs same day.

