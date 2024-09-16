PM to flag off Nagpur, Sec’bad Express today

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Inaugural run of Vande Bharat Express Trains between Nagpur-Secunderabad, Kolhapur-Pune, Pune-Hubballi and other destinations on Monday.

Inaugural Train no 02005 Nagpur- Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express will depart Nagpur at 16.15 hrs on 16.09.2024 and reach Secunderabad at 23.25 hrs same day.

Inaugural Train no 02001 Kolhapur-Pune Vande Bharat Express will leave Kolhapur at 16.15 hrs on 16.09.2024 and reach Pune at 22.40 hrs same day.

Inaugural Train no 02003 Pune-Hubballi Vande Bharat Express will leave Pune at 16.15 hrs on 16.09.2024 and reach Hubballi at 23.40 hrs same day.