PNB organizes Walkathon to mark Vigilance Awareness Week 2022 Vigilance Awareness Week is being observed from 31st October 2022 to 6th November 2022 with the theme. "Corruption free India for a developed Nation".
In this regard on 31-10-2022. Shri. Mohd. Maqsud Ali, Zonal Head, Punjab National Bank, Hyderabad (Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka) flagged-off Walkathon at Necklace Road, Hyderabad, wherein staff members of the bank working in different branches/admin office/bank offices within the city have participated with enthusiasm.
Zonal Head informed that various outreach/awareness activities for staff as well as the public have been proposed which include Seminars/Workshops in Preventive Vigilance. Sensitization Programme for staff and the public, Organizing Health Camps, e-pledge on Bank's Corporate website by the public, Gramsabhas etc. Zonal Head urged the public to be vigilant and join together in eradicating corruption for a self-reliant Nation".