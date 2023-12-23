  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Podar international school in Hayathnagar celebrates Christmas

Podar international school in Hayathnagar celebrates Christmas
x
Highlights

Podar International School Hayathnagar celebrated a spirited Christmas filled with joy and enthusiasm.

Podar International School Hayathnagar celebrated a spirited Christmas filled with joy and enthusiasm.

The festive atmosphere was heightened as teachers surprised students with a special appearance by Santa Claus, who personally distributed gifts to the excited children. The students showcased their festive spirit through lively dance performances and melodious carol singing.

The entire program was orchestrated seamlessly under the guidance of Principal Dr. Pratiksha Johri, creating lasting memories for the students.




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X