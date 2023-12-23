Podar international school in Hayathnagar celebrates Christmas

Podar International School Hayathnagar celebrated a spirited Christmas filled with joy and enthusiasm.

The festive atmosphere was heightened as teachers surprised students with a special appearance by Santa Claus, who personally distributed gifts to the excited children. The students showcased their festive spirit through lively dance performances and melodious carol singing.

The entire program was orchestrated seamlessly under the guidance of Principal Dr. Pratiksha Johri, creating lasting memories for the students.











