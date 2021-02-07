Podarillu Fresh Fruits and Vegetables launched

Tollywood actress Madhavi Chowdhary has launched the Telugu States 1st outlet of Podarillu Fresh Fruits and Vegetables at Vanasthalipuram and 2nd store by Actress Divya Pandey (G-Zombie Movie Fame) at Hastinapuram.

On this occasion, Divya Pandey said that, in these days of mechanical life, people should get more accustomed to consuming fruits and vegetables for healthy life.

"Podarillu is coming with a fresh and wide range of varieties in to the market with new upcoming stores. It is a one -stop destination for all daily needs of fruits and veggies and by the end of this month, the city will be opening ten more outlets," said Raghu, the organizer.