- AP Minister Ramanaidu addresses concerns on irrigation in assembly
- Police make preventive arrests of MPs Eatala and Aruna
- Farhan Akhtar Pays Tribute to Rezang La Heroes with First Look of ‘120 Bahadur’
- Water supply blocked to farmlands
- Borrowing cost still stressful: FM
- Gold rates in Delhi today surged, check the rates on 19 November, 2024
- Lagacharla women pour woes at NHRC
- Delhi’s Air Quality Hits Hazardous 500 Mark: Pollution Crisis Disrupts Life and Health
- Desist from spreading lies against survey: Ponguleti to BRS leaders
- Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ Breaks Records with Its Television Rights Deal
Police arrest notorious inter-state OLX fraudster who duped 200 people
Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police arrested a notorious interstate OLX fraudster at Erramanzil on Monday and seized two cell phones and three SIM cards from his possession.
The accused confessed to having cheated about 200 people who have used the OLX platform for selling their pre-owned mobiles and cheated to the tune of approximately between Rs 50 and 60 lakh. Police arrested Marisarla Balaji Naidu, alias Balaji (35) of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. Bajali has been arrested by the Bengaluru, Vijayawada, and Tirupati police for similar types of offences.
