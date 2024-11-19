Police arrest notorious inter-state OLX fraudster who duped 200 people

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police arrested a notorious interstate OLX fraudster at Erramanzil on Monday and seized two cell phones and three SIM cards from his possession.

The accused confessed to having cheated about 200 people who have used the OLX platform for selling their pre-owned mobiles and cheated to the tune of approximately between Rs 50 and 60 lakh. Police arrested Marisarla Balaji Naidu, alias Balaji (35) of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. Bajali has been arrested by the Bengaluru, Vijayawada, and Tirupati police for similar types of offences.