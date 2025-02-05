Police bust shutter-breaking gang; 3 held, Rs 28.6L seized

Hyderabad: The Mahankali police busted a gang involved in shutter-lifting and house-breaking in late night. They arrested three accused and seized Rs 28.62 lakh from their possession.

The arrested were: Muralidar Mohanlal Sharma (39) of Thane (Maharashtra), Chandrabhan Patel (39) and Udayraj Singh (48) both of Jaunpur(UP).

According to the police, the accused gained entry into Deep Engineering Company at Kandjarguda, Old Bhoiguda, by lifting the shutter and committed theft of Rs 30.2 lakh from locker by breaking it open on intervening night of January 31 and February 1.

Following the complaint, the police investigated. The DCP North Zone deployed two teams which swung into action by checking lodges, huge tower dump of mobile network, meticulous verification of CCTV footage. The police could track down one offender. On chasing him the other accused were tracked down at Sitara lodge, Secunderabad where the offenders took shelter.

On interrogation, the accused confessed. They revealed that they had previously engaged in textiles business in the Secunderabad area. During lockdown, they suffered financial losses and went bankrupt. With knowledge of local businesses and large cash transactions in the area, they chose the location to resort to the offence,

The North Zone police have appeal to the public not to keep huge cash in shops during nights and to report any suspicious activities in their neighbourhood.