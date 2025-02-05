Live
- TN forest dept increases patrolling in Valparai after German tourist killed in wild elephant attack
- Heatwaves hit AP amid rising temperatures across the state
- MI Cape Town beat Paarl Royal to enter maiden SA20 final
- Latest Bikes hitting the market in February 2025
- Actress Sushmitha Bhat tells Gautham Menon, Mammootty: Forever grateful for trusting in me
- Pragati Yatra: Nitish Kumar to visit Munger to review development work
- US military aircraft carrying 205 illegal immigrants to land in Amritsar today
- South Korea to invest $88.6 mn won for technologies to achieve carbon neutrality
- Budget to boost consumption sectors, DeekSeek AI an opportunity for Indian IT firms
- AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan booked for violating MCC
Just In
Police bust shutter-breaking gang; 3 held, Rs 28.6L seized
The Mahankali police busted a gang involved in shutter-lifting and house-breaking in late night. They arrested three accused and seized Rs 28.62 lakh from their possession.
Hyderabad: The Mahankali police busted a gang involved in shutter-lifting and house-breaking in late night. They arrested three accused and seized Rs 28.62 lakh from their possession.
The arrested were: Muralidar Mohanlal Sharma (39) of Thane (Maharashtra), Chandrabhan Patel (39) and Udayraj Singh (48) both of Jaunpur(UP).
According to the police, the accused gained entry into Deep Engineering Company at Kandjarguda, Old Bhoiguda, by lifting the shutter and committed theft of Rs 30.2 lakh from locker by breaking it open on intervening night of January 31 and February 1.
Following the complaint, the police investigated. The DCP North Zone deployed two teams which swung into action by checking lodges, huge tower dump of mobile network, meticulous verification of CCTV footage. The police could track down one offender. On chasing him the other accused were tracked down at Sitara lodge, Secunderabad where the offenders took shelter.
On interrogation, the accused confessed. They revealed that they had previously engaged in textiles business in the Secunderabad area. During lockdown, they suffered financial losses and went bankrupt. With knowledge of local businesses and large cash transactions in the area, they chose the location to resort to the offence,
The North Zone police have appeal to the public not to keep huge cash in shops during nights and to report any suspicious activities in their neighbourhood.