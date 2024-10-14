Live
Police clarify tensions over meat at temple
Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed for a while at Pochamma Basthi in Masab Tank on Saturday late at night after pieces of meat were found near a temple.
Local people who noticed the pieces of meat in the temple premises alerted the committee members, who alerted the police. The local police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.
After analysing the footage of the surveillance CCTV cameras installed near the spot, the police found that a pack of stray dogs had carried the meat pieces from somewhere and left them in the temple.
The police made the footage public and asked the citizens not to believe in rumours.
