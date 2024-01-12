Live
Just In
Police Commissioner felicitates 45 Traffic Farishtey volunteers
In an aim to acknowledge the commitment of ‘Traffic Farishtey Volunteers’ and promoting road safety, the Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) hosted the Traffic Forum felicitation event, as many as 45 Traffic Farishtey volunteers were felicitated.
On this occasion, Hyderabad City police and Chairman HCSC Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy launched the Free Left Boards, a significant stride towards smoother traffic flow to enhance road safety which was supported by HCSC. Additionally, an ambulance donated by VST Private Limited was inaugurated by the Commissioner.
It featured giving an overview of HCSC activities and programmes by Chaitanya Gorrepati, Secretary General HCSC, induction of a few new members and speeches by the organisers. Rajashekar Reddy, Joint Secretary for HCSC Traffic Forum, shared the Traffic Forum achievements, emphasising the importance of community involvement in promoting responsible traffic habits.
P Viswa Prasad, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Convenor, HCSC, urged citizens to join the Traffic Farishtey programme, emphasising the collective responsibility for road safety. The launch and unveiling of Free Left Boards marked a significant step towards enhancing traffic management in Hyderabad.
On this occasion, 40 Traffic Farishtey volunteers and 5 traffic leaders were felicitated and acknowledged their vital role in ensuring smooth traffic flow and creating awareness about road safety. The commissioner expressed appreciation for the collective efforts towards a safer community.
The Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) has been launched by the Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate in collaboration with all establishments, government and citizens across various zones of Hyderabad Police Commissionerate. This is a not-for-profit society to promote safety and security involving all the stakeholders of the community.