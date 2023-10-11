Live
- Cybersecurity should be viewed as a preventive measure: Saurabh Saxena, Regional VP, OpenText
- Severe space weather events found to lower migratory birds’ numbers
- Congress appoints Jana Reddy as head of four-member committee to pacify disgruntled leaders
- Winged guests arrive at Pulicat, Nelapattu bird sanctuaries
- DTC bus marshals block road over non-payment of dues
- Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls Kaun Banega CM? Stakes are high- Battle is bitter.
- Charting the Course for Digital Journalism: Education for the Next Generation
- Supreme Court directes restoration of a cheating case against Rajnikanth's wife
- AAP protest against action of ED, CBI
- UGC To Release Guidelines For Minimum Mandatory Disclosure for universities
Just In
Police conducts vehicle inspections in Shadnagar constituency
Highlights
In preparation for the upcoming elections, Shamshabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Narayana Reddy, alongside Shadnagar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rangaswamy, conducted comprehensive vehicle inspections near Raikal Toll Plaza in the Shadnagar constituency on Tuesday.
RangareddyRangareddyRangareddy: In preparation for the upcoming elections, Shamshabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Narayana Reddy, alongside Shadnagar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rangaswamy, conducted comprehensive vehicle inspections near Raikal Toll Plaza in the Shadnagar constituency on Tuesday.
The inspections were part of the ongoing security measures aimed at ensuring a smooth and secure electoral process in the region. DCP Narayana Reddy and ACP Rangaswamy inspected and cleared vehicles in accordance with the election schedule, emphasising the importance of maintaining security and order during this critical period.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS