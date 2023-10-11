  • Menu
Police conducts vehicle inspections in Shadnagar constituency

In preparation for the upcoming elections, Shamshabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Narayana Reddy, alongside Shadnagar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rangaswamy, conducted comprehensive vehicle inspections near Raikal Toll Plaza in the Shadnagar constituency on Tuesday.

The inspections were part of the ongoing security measures aimed at ensuring a smooth and secure electoral process in the region. DCP Narayana Reddy and ACP Rangaswamy inspected and cleared vehicles in accordance with the election schedule, emphasising the importance of maintaining security and order during this critical period.

