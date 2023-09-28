Hyderabad: Police Drone teams monitoring Ganesh idol immersion closely.

Hyderabad: Special drone teams have been deployed to monitor closely the movement of people and Ganesh idol immersion across the idol procession routes in the city. Police said the drone teams are recording the idol procession and reviewing instantly the flood of people to visit the immersion spots. Based on inputs, police will take extra safety measures mainly to avoid any untoward incidents.

More than 25,000 police personnel have already been deployed to oversee security arrangements during Ganesh idol immersion. Along with city police, additional staff from other districts and allied branches rushed to the city. 125 platoons were also present.

Zonal DCPs are working collaboratively. They were given the responsibility of overseeing the movement of the procession at critical junctions and providing essential guidance to subordinates and senior officers.