Police grant conditional permission for Shobha Yatra

Hyderabad: The City police on Saturday granted conditional permission for the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra in Hyderabad.

The conditions include, no use of DJ sound systems, the procession must proceed only on the left side of the road, and drone shooting is strictly prohibited.

As per the proceedings of Additional Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, the organisers should ensure that the ‘Shobha Yatra’ is kept on the extreme left on the road and the other half of the road should remain free for regular traffic movement. The yatra should not deviate from the permitted route, should not halt in the middle of the road and conduct speeches. “They should not use DJs, sound mixers, other high sound generating equipment, mobile mikes and loud speakers in the procession and also after the public meeting is over and the crowd starts dispersing. Bursting of firecrackers is strictly prohibited,” the proceedings read.

It further urges organisers to ensure that no provocative speech, slogans, songs hurting the sentiments of the others to be given or played during the yatra and at the meeting at Ramkote.

“Organisers shall not use any flying camera or drone or hot air balloon which is a hazard for public safety in a crowded area, without prior written permission of police,” the proceedings adds.