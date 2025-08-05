Police intensify investigation into surrogacy and IVF scam, more cases booked

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city police have intensified their investigation into an ongoing surrogacy and IVF scam connected to the Universal Srushti Fertility Centre. The probe has revealed that there are several victims, including Non-Resident Indian (NRI) couples, who have fallen prey to the fraudulent network.

Gopalapuram police have registered four more First Information Reports (FIRs) following new complaints from victims alleging fraud, medical malpractice, and financial extortion by the centre’s management.

In one of the fresh complaints, a Hyderabad-based woman alleged that Dr Athaluri Namrata administered hormone injections under the guise of a surrogacy procedure and extorted a large sum of money through staff members Dr Vidyulatha, Kalyani, Seshagiri, and Srinivasa Reddy.

Additional complaints highlight the suspects’ reach beyond domestic borders, with NRI victims reportedly defrauded of Rs 25 lakh. The victims have submitted their medical reports and transaction details as evidence to the investigating officials, strengthening the case for legal action.

According to police, the prime suspect, Dr Namratha, along with her associates Dr Sadanandam, Chenna Rao, Archana, and Surekha, allegedly cheated a couple from Nalgonda district of Rs 44 lakh under the pretext of facilitating a surrogacy procedure.

Police authorities suspect a larger organised racket is exploiting vulnerable couples under the guise of assisted reproductive treatments. The investigation is ongoing, with more arrests expected as the police work to unravel the network behind the fertility centre scam.