Police issues traffic advisory for TPCC meeting today

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police issued a traffic advisory in view of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) meeting at LB Stadium on January 25 from 12 pm to 7 pm.

According to the police, the traffic will be either stopped or diverted at the places/routes on a need basis. Traffic coming from AR Petrol Pump Junction (Public Gardens) towards BJR Statue will not be allowed and will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards Nampally.

Traffic coming from Basheerbagh towards AR Petrol Pump will not be allowed and will be diverted at BJR Statue towards SBH, Abids-Nampally Station Road.

The motorist coming from Sujatha School Lane towards the Khan Lateef Khan building will not be allowed and will be diverted at Sujatha School Junction towards Nampally.

The junctions, including Panjagutta, VV Statue, Rajiv Gandhi Statue (Monappa), Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad, Lakdikapool, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, Abids Circle, AR Petrol Pump (Public Gardens), Nampally, KLK Building, Liberty, Himayath Nagar, Assembly, MJ Market, and Hyderguda, are to be avoided where traffic congestion is expected.