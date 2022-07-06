Police make arrangements for Bakrid celebrations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With just a few days left for Bakrid (Eid-ul-Azha), the police department has been making all arrangements and also setting up check-posts to ensure that no prohibited animal is transported inside the city from major junctions which connect to the National Highways.



The police set up check-posts in all the zones in the city especially the South zone to avert any outward situation during the second big festival of Muslims - Bakrid which will be celebrated on July 10.

Livestock traders have been asked to produce valid documents for transporting the livestock into Hyderabad and Cyberabad Commissionerate limits. In order to prevent any regarding the transport of any prohibited animal, the police officials in coordination with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have geared up for the smooth conduct of Bakrid.

According to police, check-posts will be manned round the clock by a team comprising officials of the Animal Husbandry Department, the local police and the GHMC. These check-posts are installed at all three Commissionerate including Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda.

"The policemen will keep round the clock on highways and connecting roads and will stop all the vehicles coming from nearby villages or districts," said a police official. According to officials, almost all the police stations in South Zone have come up with check-posts in areas like Santosh Nagar, Kanchanbagh, Chandrayangutta, Peeli Dargah, Barkas, Vattepally, Jahangirabad, Bandlaguda, Puranapul, Mangalhat, Bahadurpura and several other locations.

All transport vehicles particularly with closed tops will be checked and the details including driver's name, vehicle number and the type of goods transported will be recorded by the deployed officers. The provisions for policemen include a tent and torches for checking the vehicles during night hours. Every vehicle carrying animals will be checked and transportation of prohibited animals like cow, calf will be seized. "A case will be booked for carrying the prohibited animals and the animals will be moved to the Municipal Corporation facility. All these efforts by policemen are to ensure that the festival is celebrated without any trouble or communal problems," said a police officer at Moazamjahi Market.

Recently, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand cautioned the 'cow vigilante groups' for taking law into their own hands during Bakrid festivities.

The Animal Husbandry officials assured that veterinary doctors will also coordinate with police officers and other government departments and provide round the clock assistance at the check-posts.

AIMIM urge to stop harassment of cattle traders Ahead of Bakrid, AIMIM MLAs urged the Telangana police to stop the harassment of cattle traders and transporters by cow vigilantes, police and other officials on the eve of Bakrid.

On behalf of Hyderabad MP and party chief Asaduddin Owaisi, the party's General secretary Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri requested the police department to intervene and issue clear instructions to Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda and other police commissioners and superintendents of police as well as municipal, revenue and animal husbandry officials directing them not to prevent the transport of oxen and buffaloes to various places in the State, especially to Hyderabad.

The police officials manning the check posts are specifically directed not to harass the traders/transporters of oxen and buffaloes and not to book the cases or seize the cattle, he said. He pointed out that during the Eid, Muslims sacrifice goats, sheep and bulls for three days.