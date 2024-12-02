Police raid brothel house, 3 held

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, North Zone Team, along with Osmania University Police and Woman Staff apprehended two Uganda nationals and a local for running a brothel house at Nagarjuna Nagar in Tarnaka.

On tip off, the police conducted a raid on Saturday night and arrested Uganda nationalists Nayebare Doreen (42), an organiser, Komuhangi Ritah (22), a sub-organiser and a victim and Potturi Anjan Kumar (45), a local customer. Police registered a case u/sec 143, 144(2), 111 BNS and Sec.3,4 of PITA Act.

According to police, Nayebare Doreen had taken a house on rent four months ago in Nagarjuna Nagar, Tarnaka. Since then, she has been running a brothel house with assistance of her native person Komuhangi Ritah. She has uploaded her cell number in ‘Locanto’ online services, so that whoever shows interest that customer will be calling to that uploaded number, then they used to send location of Secunderabad to customers to mislead them, thereafter to Nagarjuna Colony, from there only disclosing the real brothel house location.