Police raid cock fight event in Patancheru, 2 held

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Wednesday raided a place at Patancheru where the cock fight event was held. The police arrested two person reportedly involved in the incident.

The police have seized around 32 cocks, Rs 13.12 lakhs and mobile phones from their possession. It is said that the Telugu Desam Party leader and former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar fled the scene as soon he heard the news of police approaching the place.

The police registered a case and are investigating. The two organizers who were held were shifted to police station for further questioning. Further details are awaited.