Police raids house, uncovers illegal toddy production
Hyderabad: The Kadthal Police of Cyberabad Commissionerate raided a house at Sarikonda village in Kadthal mandal of Ranga Reddy district following information of illegal preparation of toddy. The police seized 2 kg of highly dangerous ammonium bicarbonate powder, 900 litres of spurious toddy, and other items. The arrested person was identified as Palakurthi Raghavender; he was involved in the illegal manufacturing and selling of spurious toddy.
“Raghavender admitted to mixing ammonium bicarbonate powder and citric acid with locally sourced toddy to make spurious toddy. He confessed to selling the same in Hyderabad for profit,” said Shiva Prasad, inspector, who raided the house.
A case has been registered against Raghavender under Section 34(a) TSEA Act 1968, and an investigation is under progress.