Police rejects Raja Singh's permission to hold procession on Sri Rama Navami

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Wednesday denied permission to BJP MLA T Raja Singh for taking out a procession on Ram Navami, stating that his application remains rejected.

Raja Singh had submitted an application to the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police on February 14.

However the other main procession from Seetarambagh temple will be taken out as usual by Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra Committee.

Responding to this Raja Singh recalled that since 2010 he is taking out the Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra and only this year the police for unknown reason denied permission.

“It was expected that after the Congress government comes to power their will be restrictions on Hindu festivals. It happened in Karnataka and other Congress ruled States,” said Raj Singh.

The MLA said at any cost the Shobha Yatra will commence from Aakash puri Hanuman Temple and no one can stop it.