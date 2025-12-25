Police swoop on Zafer Pahelwan’s residence

Hyderabad: The city police conducted an early morning raid on the houses of notorious rowdy sheeter Zafer Pahelwan in the Old City. A total of 60 police personnel participated in the raid. During the searches, police recovered knives and documents related to suspected illegal properties.

In connection with the recent murder of a businessman in Rein Bazar, Junaid Bin Mohammad Baharmoos, who was attacked on December 3, the police carried out the raid. The operation was conducted as part of intensified action against rowdyism and criminal elements.

According to the police, in the early hours of Wednesday, around 60 police personnel conducted the raid. Based on the recovery of illegal weapons, police registered two FIRs under the Arms Act against the accused—Zafer Pahelwan, a rowdy sheeter involved in 40 criminal cases; Sayeed Pahelwan, an ex-rowdy sheeter involved in five criminal cases; and Sulemaan Pahelwan, involved in one criminal case.

“All the accused are absconding. Special police teams have been formed and deployed to trace and apprehend them at the earliest,” said South Zone DCP Kiran Khare.

Police appealed to the public to come forward and share any information related to the accused or their activities, assuring that the identity of informants would be kept strictly confidential. Police further stated that rowdyism and criminal activities would not be tolerated and that stringent action would be taken against those involved in such offences to maintain law and order.