Police takes arrested Kishan Reddy through different places in Hyd
- BJP leaders condemning charging police acting as stooges of their political bosses
- Says treating a union cabinet minister like an ordinary criminal taken from one place to another
- BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao demands the police where they want to take arrested Minister
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Police draws flak following the arrest of the Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North East Region (DoNER) and Telangana State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Thursday.
The BJP leaders took strong exception to the police preventing the minister's convoy from putting up a DCM vehicle in the way to prevent him from proceeding to Batasingaram, where he was scheduled to visit a double-bedroom housing project for poor. When the minister had preferred to go to Batasingaram as per the scheduled plan, the police took him into custody.
Expressing strong exceptions against police preventing a cabinet minister from visiting a public housing site, Kishan Reddy sat on the road and staged a protest during the pouring rain, and this followed the police arresting the minister. What ensured his arrest made the BJP cadre and leaders more furious as they policed without disclosing the destination of where they were taking the Minister. The police took the minister's convoy through different places in the city. The BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao strongly condemned the police arrest of the minister without disclosing where they were taking him.
Another BJP leader expressed his anguish, saying this is the height of misuse of power by the police at the best of their political bosses, treating a union cabinet minister like an ordinary criminal taking from shifting one station to another without disclosing the destination.