Police turn spectators to misuse of power by BRS top leader’s kin: Subhash
Hyderabad: State BJP official spokesperson N V Subhash on Sunday alleged blatant misuse of power by kin of a top BRS leader in land grabbing in the city.
In a statement, he said it was ironic that the latest incident of land grab by forging signature of the land-owner came to light only after a court directed the police to lodge a complaint against sons of BRS secretary-general and MP K Keshav Rao.
Subhash said the Banjara Hills police booked a case against the MP’s sons K Viplav Kumar and K Venkateshwar Rao. Viplav Kumar, the younger son, forged the signature of the land-owner who is staying in the US, he alleged.
The police were reluctant when the land-owner approached them, they did not register a case as the accused were related to Rao. Finally, the land-owner knocked the doors of a city court which directed the police to register a case.
He said Minister KT Rama Rao owes a reply to people about misuse of power and the police by the kin of BRS leader.