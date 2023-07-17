  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Police turn spectators to misuse of power by BRS top leader’s kin: Subhash

Police turn spectators to misuse of power by BRS top leader’s kin: Subhash
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: State BJP official spokesperson N V Subhash on Sunday alleged blatant misuse of power by kin of a top BRS leader in land grabbing in the...

Hyderabad: State BJP official spokesperson N V Subhash on Sunday alleged blatant misuse of power by kin of a top BRS leader in land grabbing in the city.

In a statement, he said it was ironic that the latest incident of land grab by forging signature of the land-owner came to light only after a court directed the police to lodge a complaint against sons of BRS secretary-general and MP K Keshav Rao.

Subhash said the Banjara Hills police booked a case against the MP’s sons K Viplav Kumar and K Venkateshwar Rao. Viplav Kumar, the younger son, forged the signature of the land-owner who is staying in the US, he alleged.

The police were reluctant when the land-owner approached them, they did not register a case as the accused were related to Rao. Finally, the land-owner knocked the doors of a city court which directed the police to register a case.

He said Minister KT Rama Rao owes a reply to people about misuse of power and the police by the kin of BRS leader.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X