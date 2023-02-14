Ponnala Laxmaiah faults govt for skipping CAG report

Hyderabad: Former minister Ponnala Laxmaiah on Monday found fault with the State government for not presenting the Comptroller Auditor-General of India (CAG) report in the Assembly during the Budget session. He alleged that the government broke a regular practice of conducting the Budget session for over a month and completing it in seven days.

Laxmaiah pointed out that during the Congress regime there were marathon debates on different issues; but the government was trying to keep people in the dark on key issues. "India is now the fifth largest economy; the credit should go to the Congress government for measures taken, including reforms," he said. The former TPCC chief accused the government of neglected the irrigation sector, saying 33 projects were completed under the Jalayagnam programme during the Congress regime. On the contrary, the government failed to complete several ongoing projects costing Rs.8,500 crore. He said anti-BJP wave was spreading across the country; many parties were joining hands to put up a united fight against the BJP.