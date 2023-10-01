Posters against PM Modi appears in Hyderabad ahead of his visit

Hyderabad : Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mahabubnagar, posters opposing his visit were displayed on the walls of Hyderabad on Saturday night. These posters were put up by unidentified people, have writings against Modi. The posters read that Modi has no moral right to visit Telangana and accused the PM showing stepmother's love for Telangana.



The Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh was given national status it said. The Upper Bhadra project in Karnataka was also given national status, it added but the Palamuru project in Telangana was not given national status, it read. It alleged that the Centre has done injustice to Telangana in the matter of national status. Alleging that it is stepmother's love, Modi has no moral right to visit Mahabubnagar, the poster read.