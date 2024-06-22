Live
- Will develop JNTUA a centre of excellence: V-C Rao
- Mkts snap winning streak as selling pressure mounts
- Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘The GOAT’ first glimpse promises a thrilling cinematic experience
- AP 1st Cabinet meeting to be held on Monday
- Cyberabad cops, IT firms discuss steps to rein in traffic congestion
- ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ release trailer builds anticipation ahead of release
- Police nab 91 for street racing, seize 89 bikes, two cars
- Auctioning coal blocks will lead to SCCL privatisation: KTR to Revanth
- Kishan Reddy unlucky for TG: Jagadish Reddy
- Amitabh lends his voice to ‘Kalki 2898 AD;’calls it a challenge for a non-singer
Just In
Power Grid Corp holds TT tourney
Hyderabad: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, Southern Region-I is organising its ‘Inter Regional Table Tennis Tournament 2024’ at Lal Bahadur...
Hyderabad: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, Southern Region-I is organising its ‘Inter Regional Table Tennis Tournament 2024’ at Lal Bahadur Shastri Indoor Stadium, Abids, Hyderabad that began on June 21 and ends on June 23.
Chief guest Rajesh Srivastava, executive director (Southern Region-I) welcomed all the players and congratulated them for participating in the tournament. Varuni Jaiswal, TT player from Telangana, said participation and process of the game is important than the result. Sports teaches discipline, dedication, a never give up mentality and also helps in becoming physically strong, she added.
Teams from across India representing Powergrid regions viz., Corporate Centre (CC), Northern Region-I (NR-I), Northern Region-II (NR-II), Norh Eastern Region (NER), Eastern Region-I (ER-I), Eastern Region-II (ER-II), Western Region-I (WR-I), Western Region-II (WR-II), Southern Region-I (SR-I), Southern Region-II (SR-II) are participating in this tournament. A total of 10 Men teams consisting of six members each and five women teams are participating in the tournament competing in different categories namely, Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles and a Men’s & Women’s team event.