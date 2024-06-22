Power Grid Corp holds TT tourney

Hyderabad: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, Southern Region-I is organising its ‘Inter Regional Table Tennis Tournament 2024’ at Lal Bahadur Shastri Indoor Stadium, Abids, Hyderabad that began on June 21 and ends on June 23.

Chief guest Rajesh Srivastava, executive director (Southern Region-I) welcomed all the players and congratulated them for participating in the tournament. Varuni Jaiswal, TT player from Telangana, said participation and process of the game is important than the result. Sports teaches discipline, dedication, a never give up mentality and also helps in becoming physically strong, she added.

Teams from across India representing Powergrid regions viz., Corporate Centre (CC), Northern Region-I (NR-I), Northern Region-II (NR-II), Norh Eastern Region (NER), Eastern Region-I (ER-I), Eastern Region-II (ER-II), Western Region-I (WR-I), Western Region-II (WR-II), Southern Region-I (SR-I), Southern Region-II (SR-II) are participating in this tournament. A total of 10 Men teams consisting of six members each and five women teams are participating in the tournament competing in different categories namely, Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles and a Men’s & Women’s team event.