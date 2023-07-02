Practising core values of medical profession

Hyderabad: A Rampapa Rao, Chairman of Ucchvas Transitional Care, shares his wisdom and experience as a highly respected medical professional. He discusses the evolution of the medical field, offers advice to aspiring doctors, and emphasizes the vital role of trust between physicians and patients.

Dr. Rao’s journey in medicine began with the cultivation of core values such as compassion, proactive care, and a commitment to community health. These principles have guided him throughout his career and continue to shape his practice. While medical advancements have transformed the field, the fundamental objectives of the medical profession remain unchanged. Dr. Rao emphasizes the importance of educating and supporting junior colleagues, promoting a team approach to healthcare, and providing holistic care.

For aspiring doctors, Dr. Rao advises that true learning begins after qualification. While medical institutes provide the necessary qualifications, practical experience and continuous education are crucial for professional growth. The field of medicine is dynamic, with constant advancements in knowledge and understanding of diseases.

Therefore, remaining flexible, adaptable, and open to new breakthroughs is essential. Furthermore, understanding the social, cultural, economic, and ethnic aspects of the communities doctors serve enables them to provide more effective care.

The medical fraternity faces various challenges, including a lack of coherence between healthcare governance and individual practitioners. Dr. Rao suggests that bridging this gap requires more medical professionals to assume governance roles with appropriate credentials. Medical leadership is crucial for the progress of the healthcare system as a whole.

Building trust with patients is paramount, and Dr. Rao believes that trust should be based on evidence of positive outcomes and effective treatment processes, rather than blind faith. Transparency, clear communication, empathy, and consistently delivering high-quality care are essential in fostering trust and confidence in patients.

Dr. A Rampapa Rao’s journey exemplifies the dedication, compassion, and commitment that lie at the heart of medicine.

His insights provide invaluable guidance for aspiring doctors, emphasizing the importance of ongoing learning, patient-centered care, and the essential role doctors play in building trust and confidence. As the medical field continues to evolve, Dr. Rao’s wisdom serves as a beacon for medical professionals to navigate their careers with integrity and compassion.