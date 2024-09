Praja Palana Day Celebrations at Cyberabad CPO

Flag Hoisting by CP Avinash Mohanty, IPS., at Cyberabad Police Commissionerate - 17th September 2024, In a solemn and patriotic ceremony, Commissioner of Police, Avinash Mohanty, IPS, hoisted the national flag at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate in honor of Praja Palana Day.

The event was attended by Cyberabad Jt. CP (Traffic) D. Joel Davis, IPS., Cyberabad Crimes DCP K. Narasimha, SB DCP Sai Sri, W& CSW DCP Srujana Karnam, EOW DCP K. Prasad, Cyber Crimes DCP Sribaladevi, L&O DCPs Madhapur DCP Dr. G.Vineet Kumar IPS., Medchal DCP koti Reddy, IPS., Balangangar DCP K. Suresh Kumar, IPS., Shamshabad DCP B. Rajesh, DCP Rajendranagar Ch. Srinivas, IPS., ADCP (Admin) Ravichandan Reddy, CSW ADCP Srinivas Rao, HQRS ADCP Shameer other ADCPs, ACPs, Inspectors, Reserve Inspectors, section staff and ministerial staff and others participated.