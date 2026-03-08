Prashanth Nagar Park to be developed with green theme

Hyderabad: CMC Commissioner G Srijana conducted inspections in several areas under the Moosapet Circle on Saturday and directed officials to develop Prashanth Nagar Park II into a theme park to enhance recreational facilities for residents.

During the visit, the Commissioner reviewed the condition of public spaces and civic infrastructure in the locality.

She instructed the concerned officials to prepare plans to transform Prashanth Nagar Park II into a well designed theme park that would provide a better environment for families, children, and senior citizens. The initiative aims to improve urban green spaces and promote community well being. Srijana also inspected sanitation conditions in various areas.

Including the vicinity of the Sai Baba Temple in Moosapet and the Indira Nagar basti, she appreciated the efforts of officials and sanitation staff for successfully removing Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) in these locations. The Commissioner emphasised the need to maintain cleanliness in the areas on a long term basis.

She directed sanitation teams to implement proper monitoring and maintenance measures to ensure that garbage does not accumulate again. Officials were instructed to continue regular inspections and strengthen sanitation management in the locality to sustain the improvements achieved so far.