Pre-Christmas fete held at Habsiguda Church

Habsiguda: Uppal MLA Bethi Subash Reddy said that no State government in the past had thought about the welfare of minorities and it was only TRS government that ensured that people of all religions celebrate their festivals on a grand note. He was speaking as a chief guest of Christmas celebrations held at Habsiguda Church on Wednesday.

The MLA said that CM KCR had been spending crores of rupees for distribution of clothes during all the important festivals of different religions. After formation of the new state, people were able to celebrate their festivals on grand note, he said. TRS leaders Gaddam Ravi, A Bhaskar, G Sudhakar, Suram Ravi, Church priests and others were present on the occasion.