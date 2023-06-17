Prepare action plan to fight for justice for scribes: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar asked the State government what objection it has to hand over the land purchased for house sites.

Addressing media here on Friday, he questioned why the State government’s delay in handing over the lands even after 10 months of the Apex Court’s direction.

The Karimnagar MP along with former MLC and Supreme Court advocate N Ramachandra Rao and party leaders visited the lands allocated to the journalist housing society in Pet Bashirabad on Friday.

Several scribes have explained to the visiting leaders how the lands are facing the threat of encroachment due to delays in handing over the lands to them.

Sanjay Kumar said that the land admeasuring 70 acres has been allocated to 1,105 journalists by the government 15 years ago for house sites. The scribes had to face several troubles but purchased the land as per the market rates of the day of allocation.

Some had gone to the courts challenging the delay in handing over the lands and after the case had gone from the State High Court to the Supreme Court, the Court had ordered to hand over the site to the journalist housing society on August 23 last year. The State government was also told not to allocate the land for any other purposes, the judgement directed the government. Yet, the government did not hand over lands even after 10 months of the SC judgment, he said.

He asked when 32 acres of land in Nizampet was handed over, why was Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao hesitating to hand over 38 acres of land in Pet Bashirbad?

It is unfortunate that the scribes working as the fourth pillar in a democracy are not getting justice.

Further, about 60 journalists who had purchased the lands have even died after waiting for the allocation in their lifetime.