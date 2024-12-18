  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

President Droupadi Murmu Visits Hyderabad Today

President Droupadi Murmu
x

President Droupadi Murmu(File Photo)

Highlights

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Hyderabad today as part of her official tour.

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Hyderabad today as part of her official tour. During her visit, she will inaugurate several key development projects aimed at enhancing infrastructure and public services in the city.

The President's visit coincides with her winter sojourn to the city, a tradition followed by the heads of state for decades. This tour is expected to include meetings with local officials and dignitaries, highlighting the progress and future initiatives planned for Telangana.

Details of the specific projects to be inaugurated are yet to be disclosed. However, sources indicate that the President's agenda focuses on initiatives that promote economic growth and improve the quality of life for Hyderabad residents.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick