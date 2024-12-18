President Droupadi Murmu Visits Hyderabad Today

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Hyderabad today as part of her official tour. During her visit, she will inaugurate several key development projects aimed at enhancing infrastructure and public services in the city.

The President's visit coincides with her winter sojourn to the city, a tradition followed by the heads of state for decades. This tour is expected to include meetings with local officials and dignitaries, highlighting the progress and future initiatives planned for Telangana.

Details of the specific projects to be inaugurated are yet to be disclosed. However, sources indicate that the President's agenda focuses on initiatives that promote economic growth and improve the quality of life for Hyderabad residents.