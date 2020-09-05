President Ram Nath Kovind calls up Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan over review meet on NEP-2020

Hyderabad: President Ram Nath Kovind dialed Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday morning and discussed the President's upcoming video conference on the National Education Policy-2020, scheduled to be held on September 7.



A Raj Bhavan statement said that the President has also enquired about the Covid-19 situation in the State and measures being taken to contain the pandemic.

The Governor said that the President has wished the people of Telangana to stay safe and to be in good health and help prevent the spread of Covid-19. In his preparatory round of discussions with Dr Tamilisai about the scheduled video conference on the NEP-2020, Kovind highlighted that quality of education at all levels and improvement of higher education on par with the global standards.

During the proposed video conference, the Governor said that the President will interact with the Governors of the States and Ministers of Education. Besides, all the vice-chancellors of the State universities will also join the meeting and listen to the President message and his interaction with the Governors and the Ministers.

She said that the main objective of the proposed video conference was to create better awareness about the NEP-2020, which is being considered as the path-breaking and potentially capable of transforming the education system to meet the global standards.

Dr Tamilisai briefed during the interaction about various initiatives and the lead she has taken with regard to the NEP-2020 and other key issues in the higher education sector in Telangana. The Governor apprised him about the webinar she organised with six eminent personalities, including two members of the University Grants Commission on the topic of "Perspectives about National Education Policy-2020: Road Map for Telangana."

"A detailed summary report of the webinar outcomes and the suggestions have also been submitted to the Ministry of Education and to the State government," she said told him.

Also, the Governor shared her series of video conferences with the universities' vice-chancellors, registrars and other functionaries with an objective to mould the universities into the centres of excellence in higher education.

The Governor informed the President about her unique initiatives like "Connect Chancellor," to encourage students to hone and exhibit their skills and talents, and "Chancellor Connects Alumni," which is aimed at promoting active contribution and participation of the old students in developing the universities.

The Governor informed the President about her proposed webinar with the eminent personalities in the school education system scheduled to be held on September 5 as part of the Teachers Day celebrations.

The President appreciated the initiatives and efforts by the Governor for quality education in universities and at different levels, the statement added.